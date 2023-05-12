In between college football visits, Rogers’ Wyatt Gilmore enjoying track and field season

nbsp;

Rogers high school junior Wyatt Gilmore is racking up the travel miles. That’s what happens when big-time college football programs ask you to visit.

The top-ranked Class of 2024 football recruit in Minnesota has the hometown Gophers, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Purdue, Wisconsin, and others knocking down his door.

In between college visits, Gilmore is enjoying throwing the discuss and shot put for the Royals’ track and field team.

KSTP Sports connected with Gilmore at a recent practice.

Gilmore is viewed as a defensive lineman, potentially in the middle, at the next level. For Rogers, he plays a lot on the edge, and also helps out as a tight end on the offensive side.

At 6-foot-4 and around 250 pounds, college coaches project a body that can put on weight.

Note: The afternoon we spent with Gilmore, a Kansas State assistant coach was in to visit him. It was just a reminder of how in-demand Gilmore is.