Rocori senior Cecelia Woods rides family support to tenth straight State Tournament

The MSHSL doesn’t keep an official record, but we don’t believe you’d find a female student-athlete in Minnesota that had qualified for State Tournaments in ten consecutive sport seasons – until now.

Rocori senior Cecelia Woods made it to the State Track meet spring of her freshman year, and she’s back at State Track as a senior this weekend. The two State Track appearances bookend a run of ten straight State Tourneys she’s participated in between track, diving and dance.

Woods’ tenth and final State competition has her heading back to State Track as the defending champion in the Class AA 300-meter hurdles. She finished second in the 100-meter hurdles last year, and has advanced to this year’s final in both events.

She also participated in State Diving meets and State Dance Team competitions as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Woods is the fifth of six siblings with a single mother who made sports a huge part of her children’s upbringing. She credits her family – especially her mother – for much of her success.

Next year, Cecelia heads to the University of Arizona where she’ll run for the Wildcats successful track program.

Her older sister Jayda just graduated from the University of Georgia, where she also ran track.

The only comparison to Woods’ ten straight state tourneys in recent memory are the eleven State appearances Lakeville North’s Drew Stewart made from 2012 to 2016. Stewart also played in ten consecutive State Tournaments, and was also part of the Panthers’ Prep Bowl team as a freshman – an eleventh State appearance he said at the time “doesn’t count” because he didn’t play in the game.