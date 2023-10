Rochester Mayo gets its first Class 2A girls tennis state championship, beating Edina in the finals Wednesday on the campus of the University of Minnesota. It was a 6-1 score.

Rochester Mayo (26-0) had been to the state tourney 26 times before finally winning it all, making the finals seven times.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights of Mayo’s win over Edina***

The fourth point was secured by No. 4 singles player Anna Medina.