Rocco Baldelli on how Twins plan on keeping an edge heading into playoffs next week

With newborn twins at home, and newly crowned AL Central Division Champions at Target Field, manager Rocco Baldelli gave updates on several players and shared how the team plans to wrap up the regular season.

Baldelli said there’s hope that Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) will play in a game this weekend at Colorado. As for Royce Lewis (hamstring), he’s swinging a bat. He’ll test running and defense later in teh week.

The Twins will open the playoffs next Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Target Field vs. either Houston, Seattle, Toronto, or possibly Texas. Their opponent may not be known until Sunday.

The start time for Game 1 isn’t expected to be known until late Sunday.