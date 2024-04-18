Robbinsdale Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo details why he committed to Gophers

Robbinsdale Cooper’s Emmanuel Karmo, a class of 2025 Minnesota Gophers Football commit, detailed why he wants to stay home in a conversation this week with 5-Eyewitness Sports.

He pledged his allegiance to the Gophers late last week. He’s the top-ranked junior in Minnesota, per 247 Sports.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Karmo***

Karmo recently narrowed down his lengthy list to a top-seven, all programs that are in the Big Ten — Wisconsin, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska, and USC.

This is the second straight year that the Gophers have kept the state’s top-ranked recruit home. Esko safety Koi Perich, the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota’s 2024 class, chose to be a Gopher even after Ohio State pushed very hard.

Karmo noted that he’s working on getting the top 2023 Minnesota player to come home. Jaxon Howard, who also went to Cooper and is friends with Karmo, entered the transfer portal this week. The pass rusher was at LSU. The Gophers have officially made Howard an offer and are working hard to secure his talent.