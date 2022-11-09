Robbinsdale Armstrong football ready for 5A quarterfinal matchup vs. Rogers

The Robbinsdale Armstrong football team is preparing for the state tournament 5A quarterfinals. At 8-2, they are in the state playoffs for the fifth time and first time since 2003.

The Falcons meet Section 6AAAAA champion Rogers in the class 5A quarterfinals Saturday at noon at Osseo high school.

KSTP Sports attended an Armstrong practice this week and spoke with coach Jack Negen and senior linebacker/tight end Drew Kuempel.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews and to see Armstrong in action***

Armstrong beat rival Robbinsdale Cooper to make the quarterfinals.