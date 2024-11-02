Robbinsdale Armstrong beats rival Robbinsdale Cooper to advance to 5A state football tournament

Armstrong remains undefeated, knocking off its main rival Cooper for the second time this season to advance to the 5A state tournament. KSTP Sports was in attendance.

The Falcons rode running back Kevon Johnson the entire game rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown in their 28-20 win. Quarterback Dawson Franke accounted for three touchdowns, including a 48-yard touchdown to wide receiver Farelle Deline.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights of Armstrong’s win over Cooper***

But, everything did not start picture-perfect as the Hawks drove down the field right away on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Beckham Van Voorst to Sema’j Young.

Cooper gifted Armstrong with momentum when future Gopher Emmanuel Karmo fumbled on their next offensive drive. The Falcons started on the Hawks 24-yard line and a screen pass to Kevon Johnson took them to first-and-goal.

Franke fooled Cooper’s defense when he kept it on a read option with Johnson and waltzed into the end zone tying the game 7-7 early in the second quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Falcons continued surging with a handoff to Johnson which he bounced outside for 26-yards into Hawks territory. Cooper got the stop it needed forcing a fourth-and-nine incompletion.

Armstrong answered with a stop of their own and a short pass from Franke to Gideon Breker that turned into a big gain after he broke the corner tackle. Immediately after Franke delivered a dime to Deline who made a contested catch on the front pylon giving the Falcons their first lead 14-7.

Starting the second half with the ball and the lead, Armstrong pounded the rock with Franke and Johnson ripping off big runs. Franke punched it in from eight yards out doubling the Falcons lead.

The Hawks refused to go away as Karmo powered his way into the end zone from one yard out cutting into the deficit.

Johnson provided the knockout blow to Cooper’s comeback aspirations with a 30-yard touchdown rumble extending the lead to 28-14 with 10 minutes to play.

Cooper scored utilizing the legs and strength of Van Voorst who trucked a Falcons defender on his way across the goal line but a botched extra point kept it an eight-point deficit.

The Falcons played complementary football over the final eight minutes killing off the clock and knocking off their rival Cooper for the sixth straight time.

The first round of the 5A state tournament is next Saturday at Osseo high school with Armstrong’s opponent yet to be determined. Eastview, Forest Lake and Monticello are the other host sites for the quarterfinals.