Lacrosse rivals Eden Prairie and Minnetonka come together for cause with important message

Ahead of their lacrosse game earlier this week, Minnetonka juniors Clara Gilbert and Adi Rothchild, as well as Eden Prairie senior Avery Wallace spoke with KSTP about the impact of “Morgan’s Message.” It brought these two rivals together to do something bigger than the game they were about to play.

“Morgan’s Message” was created in honor of lacrosse player Morgan Rodgers, who died by suicide in 2019 at the age of 22 after a long struggle with mental heath issues following a dream-shattering knee injury in 2017. The non-profit’s main aim is to expand the dialogue on mental health by normalizing conversations, empowering those who suffer in silence, and supporting those who feel alone.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Clara Gilbert, Adi Rothchild, and Avery Wallace***