Risner rejoining Vikings on 1-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings are keeping last year’s offensive line intact.

Months after he became a free agent, the Vikings and guard Dalton Risner agreed to a one-year deal to return to the purple and gold, a source confirmed to KSTP Sports on Wednesday.

Risner, 28, joined Minnesota in Week 3 last season and ultimately took over as the starting left guard.

In 15 games and 11 starts, Risner was solid for the Vikings and wasn’t credited with allowing a sack all season.

Blake Brandel has sat atop the depth chart at left guard all offseason for the Vikings, but Risner’s return likely bumps him back to a backup role, although it’s possible he challenges Risner or even right guard Ed Ingram for a starting spot in training camp.

Prior to last year, the former second-round pick had spent his entire career in Denver, where he started 62 games across four seasons.