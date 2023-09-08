Q&A: Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman on the Vikings, Cousins, Smith, and more

Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman has made the transition to broadcasting, adding his insight on Thursday night’s to Amazon Prime Video’s game coverage.

Sherman will be part of the pregame, halftime, and postgame crew ahead of next Thursday’s Vikings-Eagles match-up.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Sherman on Friday to hear his insights on the 2023 Vikings.

***Click the video box above to watch our chat with Sherman***

As a player, Sherman led the NFL in interceptions in 2013, the same season he helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to their first Super Bowl victory.

He spent seven seasons with the Seahawks before joining the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa. In San Francisco’s Jan. 2020 playoff win over the Vikings, he intercepted Kirk Cousins.

He earned five All-Pro selections, including three First Team selections. He was also twice nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Sherman’s 11-year NFL career followed his graduation from Stanford and a selection in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by Seattle.