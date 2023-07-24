Reynoso, Hlongwane lead Loons to 4-0 win over Puebla in Leagues Cup match

Minnesota United dominated Club Puebla of LIGA MX in a 4-0 shutout at Allianz Field on Sunday evening. Despite being down a man for more than sixty minutes, midfielders Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Emanuel Reynoso each bagged a brace, giving MNUFC all three points in its first Leagues Cup 2023 Group Stage match.

24’: At the midpoint of the first half, midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the first goal of the match. With pressure on his back, Hlongwane was able to spin off the Puebla defender and sprint into the attacking third. The 23-year-old cut into the top of the box and buried his shot in the far post.

30’: In an effort to cease a Club Puebla attack, defender Michael Boxall was shown a red card for violent conduct.

36’: Forward Teemu Pukki nearly found the back of the net for Minnesota’s second goal of the evening, standing unmarked in the box. His shot was saved by Puebla goalkeeper Jesus Rodriguez.

45’: Tipping a long-range shot over the crossbar, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair prevented Puebla from equalizing before the end of the first half.

51’: Hlongwane earned his second goal with a free header in the center of the box with a late run into the box, putting away a cross from midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.

59’: Emanuel Reynoso secured Minnesota’s third goal of the evening, settling a pass from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and chipping Jesus Rodriguez.

65’: After MNUFC won a free kick in the attacking third, Reynoso put away his attempt from long-range, bending the ball into the upper right corner for his second goal of the evening.

84’: Club Puebla almost opened its scoring account when Daniel Alvarez dribbled through the Loons backline, putting away his chance to prevent a shutout, but the goal was ultimately recalled as the ball was out of play.