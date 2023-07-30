Reports: Hunter agrees to new one-year, $20 million contract with Vikings

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter has agreed to a new one-year, $20 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

The new deal nets Hunter $17 million guaranteed and he can earn another $3 million in incentives. Hunter will become an unrestricted free agent after this season and his new contract prohibits Minnesota from using the franchise or transition tag on him next year.

Hunter reported to Vikings Training Camp on time but has yet to take the field during their first four practices in Eagan. The Vikings had Sunday off and return to the practice field on Monday.

In seven season with the Vikings, Hunter has 71 sacks, including 10.5 sacks last season.