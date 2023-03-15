Report: Vikings, CB Byron Murphy agree to 2-year, $22M deal

The Minnesota Vikings are getting some much-needed secondary help.

The franchise is working to finalize a two-year, $22 million-deal with free agent cornerback Byron Murphy, who spent the last four seasons with Arizona. NFL Network first reported the terms of the deal.

It's a 2-year deal worth roughly $22M, per me and @TomPelissero. One of the top CBs on the market. https://t.co/DhXW2eGVK7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Murphy, 25, missed half of the 2022 season due to injury but started in all nine of the games he played, racking up two fumble recoveries, including a return for a touchdown, 36 combined tackles and three tackles for loss.