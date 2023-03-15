Report: Vikings, CB Byron Murphy agree to 2-year, $22M deal
The Minnesota Vikings are getting some much-needed secondary help.
The franchise is working to finalize a two-year, $22 million-deal with free agent cornerback Byron Murphy, who spent the last four seasons with Arizona. NFL Network first reported the terms of the deal.
Murphy, 25, missed half of the 2022 season due to injury but started in all nine of the games he played, racking up two fumble recoveries, including a return for a touchdown, 36 combined tackles and three tackles for loss.