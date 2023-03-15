Report: Vikings, CB Byron Murphy agree to 2-year, $22M deal

By KSTP
This is a 2022 photo of Byron Murphy Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects the Arizona Cardinals active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The Minnesota Vikings are getting some much-needed secondary help.

The franchise is working to finalize a two-year, $22 million-deal with free agent cornerback Byron Murphy, who spent the last four seasons with Arizona. NFL Network first reported the terms of the deal.

Murphy, 25, missed half of the 2022 season due to injury but started in all nine of the games he played, racking up two fumble recoveries, including a return for a touchdown, 36 combined tackles and three tackles for loss.