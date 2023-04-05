Renovations in progress at Mariucci, Ridder Arenas

A $14-million dollar project is underway to to renovate and modernize the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci and Ridder Arenas.

Outdated refrigeration systems and lighting are being replaced, and the ice surface at Mariucci Arena is being reduced from the previous “Olympic-size” ice sheet to dimensions closer to the “NHL size” standard.

The smaller rink requires the base of the Mariucci Arena ice surface to be lowered sixteen inches to maintain sightlines. Two additional rows of seats will be added with the reclaimed space.

The project will be completed in time for the 2023-24 season.