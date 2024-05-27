Timberwolves Reid, Gobert, Towns postgame locker room reaction following Game 3 loss in Dallas

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are with the Timberwolves in Dallas and spoke with Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns in the locker room following Game 3.

After another failure in clutch time, the Wolves find themselves down 3-0. No team in NBA history has ever won a playoff series when dropping the first three games.

***Click the video box above to watch Reid, Gobert, and Towns react to their Game 3 loss***

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with a team-high 26 points, nine rebounds, a playoff career-high-tying nine assists and two steals. Edwards becomes the first player in Minnesota franchise history with 25+ points, 9+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 2+ steals in a playoff game.

The Wolves finished the night shooting 50.6% (43-of-85) from the field, marking the fourth time in this year’s postseason and the 14th time in franchise history the team has shot 50.0% or better from the field in a playoff game.

But bottom-line is this: Dallas stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been a lot better than the Wolves’ stars.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas at 7:30 p.m.