Simley junior Reese McCauley reflects on winning second girls state golf championship

Simley junior Reese McCauley led this week’s 3A girls state golf tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids for just one hole. Blaine’s Katherine VanArragon held a one shot lead heading into Wednesday’s 18th hole, the 36th of the two-day event. After a tee shot that missed the fairway, McCauley took advantage.

She hit a brilliant approach shot after sitting good off the tee and was able to birdie the final hole to win a second state title. She also won in 2021.

We caught up with McCauley on Friday to hear all about her latest great accomplishment.

McCauley is a Gophers commit where she’ll join older sister Isabella. Reese, with her two state championships, has bragging rights over Isabella, who won one. However, Isabella can point to her great finishes with the Gophers and playing in the 2021 U.S. Open.

Reese tried to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open, but came up just a little short.