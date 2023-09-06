Reaction to Bongi’s return from United FC manager Adrian Heath

Minnesota United FC manager Adrian Heath and defender DJ Taylor talked with the media this week, including KSTP Sports.

The pair reacted to the return of “Bongi” Hlongwane, as well as the impact of international play. “Bongi” is expected to return this weekend vs. New England after missing three games with a leg injury.

***Click video box above for full interviews with Adrian Heath & DJ Taylor***

Minnesota United announced last week that Finland forward Teemu Pukki and Honduras midfielder Joseph Rosales have been called up to their respective national teams for the September international window.