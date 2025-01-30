Ranked #1, Augsburg Wrestling heads to annual clash w/ rival & fellow D-III dynasty Wartburg

You may not find another rivalry at any level in college sports that features two teams with the level of accomplishment the annual “Battle of the Burgs” brings.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with the Augsburg Auggies to preview this week’s latest “Battle of the Burgs”, as well as discussions about their quest for an NCAA D-III ‘threepeat’ and the tradition within the program that’s won 15 NCAA Championships

Thursday’s latest installment has D-III #1-ranked Augsburg wrestling traveling to #2-ranked Wartburg. the two programs have combined to win every NCAA National Championship since 1995.

They haven’t always faced each other in the NCAA D-III final, but either Augsburg or Wartburg has won every single won for three decades.

The two powerhouse programs have each won fifteen national titles, and the odds are one of them will break that tie later this season.

Two weeks ago, Augsburg earned a narrow 17-16 win over then-#1 Wartburg at the NCAA National Division III Dual-Meet Tournament. That meet also saw the Auggies earn a 25-9 head-to-head win over #3-ranked Wisconsin-Lacrosse, whom they beat again at home last weekend 19-13.

Augsburg are back-to-back defending D-III champions and seek what would be a third repeat in program history.

Thursday’s “Battle of the Burgs” will air on a live stream sponsored by Iowa Public Television.