Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak staying ready at Triple-A St. Paul

Randy Dobnak is in the midst of a 5-year, $9.25M contract with the Twins. After two seasons of battling a finger injury that has greatly impacted his slider and sinker grip, Dobnak is feeling great.

KSTP Sports caught up with Dobnak at Triple-A St. Paul this week.

In 20.2 innings with the Saints this season, Dobnak has a 5.23 earned run average. Now off the Twins’ 40-man roster, the road back to being in the big leagues is tougher. Also tough is the depth the Twins have.

From Bailey Ober and Louie Varland who are currently with the Twins to Simeon Woods Richardson and Brent Headrick also with the Twins, guys seem to be in front of Dobnak. This is the deepest the Twins have been in the Saints’ 3 seasons as the Triple-A affiliate.

Dobnak was thrust onto the scene in 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent two years prior for a mere $500. He even started a playoff game at Yankee Stadium, allowing four earned runs on six hits in two innings.

He then made 10 starts in 2020 with a 4.05 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. Injuries then derailed the 2021 and 2022 seasons.