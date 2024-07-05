Ramsay says mood is still high with Loons despite losing skid

As an MLS franchise, the Loons have never lost five straight matches, despite that, head coach Eric Ramsay says the vibe with the team is still upbeat, and that their season is far from over.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Eric Ramsay***

The most recent damage came Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to Vancouver. The Loons haven’t won a match since June 1, and haven’t earned a point in the standings since June 8.

“Everyone knows that when we welcome some players back, and can get anywhere near a clean bill of health, we’re very confident the tide will turn,” Ramsay said to KSTP Friday morning at the team’s training facility in Blaine.

The Loons still have several players absent playing in Copa America, and other out with injuries.

Minnesota United travels to Los Angels to play the Galaxy Sunday night. The Loons played the Galaxy to a 2-2 draw the last time they played on May 15.