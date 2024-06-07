As minicamp wraps up, QB Sam Darnold getting more comfortable running Vikings offense

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold spoke with reporters after Thursday’s minicamp practice, the last mandatory gathering of the offseason.

He touched on getting more comfortable in coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense, laying out that he has wrote skill-position letters like H, F, X, Y, and Z on poker chips and slid them around on a table to see concepts play out.

Darnold also said there aren’t current plans to gather with receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and others during summer break to throw. But that the possibility does exist. Oftentimes, QBs and WRs gather between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp to get work in together.

Darnold is the front-runner to start Week 1 at the New York Giants.