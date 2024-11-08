Q&A: Twin Cities native Frankie Capan III reflects on capturing 2025 PGA Tour card

North Oaks native Frankie Capan III earned his PGA Tour card in September as part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He finished among the top 30 golfers to earn 2025 PGA Tour status.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Capan III, via Zoom — he now resides in the Dallas, TX area.

It was an incredible summer for Capan III. He made the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open and he shot a 13-under 58 at the Veritex Bank Championship, tying the lowest round ever recorded on the Korn Ferry tour.

He became the first Minnesota native to achieve fully-exempt status on the PGA Tour since Troy Merritt (Spring Lake Park) in 2013.

It’s been a fast rise for Capan III to achieve PGA status. It began with a dominant run through qualifying school in 2022. That allowed him to earn his Korn Ferry Tour status.

Now, just two years later, he finished high enough on the Korn Ferry tour to play full-time on the PGA tour.

Capan III played in college for Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast after graduating high school from Northwest Christian School in Phoenix.

Capan III will turn 25 on Saturday.