Q&A: Crosby-Ironton junior Tori Oehrlein details commitment to Gophers women’s hoops program

Crosby-Ironton junior guard Tori Oehrlein recently verbally committed to the Gophers. She is the 43rd-ranked junior in the country, per ESPN.

She averaged 35.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last year, leading Crosby-Ironton to 4th place in the 2A State Tournament.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Oehrlein, via Zoom, to hear about why she chose to be a Gopher.

Oehrlein told KSTP that Virginia Tech was the toughest program to turn down. She also had Florida, Maryland, Michigan, and Utah among finalists.

She has 3,341 career points, hitting the 3,000 point milestone last winter. Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman holds the state record with 5,060.