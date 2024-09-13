Q&A: 76ers coach Nick Nurse bringing fun night of music to Paisley Park on Sept. 27

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, a native of Carroll, Iowa, is bringing a fun night of music to Paisley Park on Friday night, September 27th. He’ll be there, mingling and maybe even dancing the night away.

The Nick Nurse Foundation is hosting the Purple Experience, featuring performances by Morris Day & the Time, New Power Generation, and Sheila E.

Nurse’s love for Prince’s music dates back to 1984 after he attended a concert in 1984 at the St. Paul Civic Center.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Minneapolis community, including supporting Purple Playground, a 501(c)3 nonprofit fan-based group founded to honor Prince’s legacy.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase at https://www.paisleypark.com/events/nick-nurse-foundation-purple-experience.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson had a wide-ranging conversation with Nurse, which included plenty about the event.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Nick Nurse***

Nurse has been in touch with Chris Finch, one of his close friends going back 30+ years, and believes the Wolves coach will be in attendance. Nurse also said at least one of his 76ers players will be there.

Nurse led Toronto to the 2019 NBA title and was the 2020 NBA Coach of the Year. Following five seasons in charge of the Raptors, he took over as Philadelphia head coach prior to the start of last season.