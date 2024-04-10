Q&A: 2025 Laguna Beach QB Jackson Kollock on his commitment to Gophers Football

The Gophers football program found their quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Class. Jackson Kollock, a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Laguna Beach, pledged his allegiance to the Gophers late in March.

He was previously committed to Washington. But changed his mind when coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama. Kollock also had scholarship offers from Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, UNLV and others.

Kollock spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Kollock and to see him in action***

This past season, Kollock threw for 3,174 yards and 41 touchdowns, while rushing for 324 yards and eight more touchdowns. In his two seasons at Laguna Beach High School, he has helped lead the program to a 17-3 record.