PWHL Minnesota to celebrate Walter Cup win on Friday

After being crowned the inaugural champions of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Wednesday, PWHL Minnesota has planned a victory celebration for later this week.

In a sold-out winner-take-all game against PWHL Boston, Minnesota put on a dominant performance, shutting out the hometown team 3-0. Now, with a hockey championship returning to the “State of Hockey,” PWHL Minnesota is looking to celebrate that win.

On Friday, May 31, PWHL Minnesota will begin celebrating at 317 on Rice Park Plaza near the Herb Brooks Statue. The celebration begins at 5:00 p.m. and will feature a proclamation from St. Paul Deputy Mayor Jaimee Tincher, emcee Jessi Pierce, a DJ and the PWHL Minnesota team and staff.