Off break for Worlds, PWHL Minnesota prepares for 5-game sprint to finish

After a two-week break for the Women’s World Championships, PWHL Minnesota returned to practice Tuesday to begin preparing for a five-game sprint to the end of the regular season.

Team Minnesota returns to the ice with games at Montreal and Ottawa this Thursday and Saturday. They play their home finale against Boston on Saturday, April 27 then close the season with another two-game roadtrip at Toronto and New York.

With five games to go, Minnesota is in second place, one point behind league-leader Toronto.

Five PWHL Minnesota players are back with the team after being on the United States roster at the Women’s World Championships. The U.S. took silver, losing a 6-5 overtime thriller to Canada.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews Tuesday morning with PWHL Minnesota and U.S. Women’s National Team goalie Nicole Hensley, and head coach Ken Klee