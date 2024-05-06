PWHL Minnesota practice report, May 6: Team makes playoffs with help

PWHL Minnesota general manager Natalie Darwitz, head coach Ken Klee, defender Lee Stecklein, as well as forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield and Kelly Pannek took time following practice at Tria Rink on Monday morning to chat with the media.

The two main topics discussed were finding out they had made the inaugural PWHL playoffs, and not knowing whom their first round opponent will be until later Monday night.

Minnesota went 0-5 in its last five games, but got much-needed help to make the postseason. Toronto and Montreal are the top two seeds.