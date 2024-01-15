PWHL Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz named to IIHF Hall of Fame

A Minnesotan is part of the latest class that will be inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Hall of Fame.

The 2024 IIHF Hall of Fame class, announced Monday, features Eagan native and current PWHL Minnesota General Manager Natalie Darwitz. The eight-person class also includes Jaromir Jagr, Kenny Jonsson, Igor Liba, Petteri Nummelin, Jaroslav Pouzar, Ryan Smyth and Mel Davidson, who will be honored as a builder.

Before becoming an executive with the newly created PWHL, Darwitz was a standout player for the U.S., representing the country at 11 straight events from 1999 through 2010 and helping the Americans win three gold medals and five silvers at the Women’s World Championship, plus two silvers and a bronze in three Olympics. She also was the captain of the U.S. team for the 2008 and 2009 World Championships and the 2010 Olympics.

In her 55 career games with the U.S. National Team, Darwitz tallied 43 goals, 40 assists and 83 points.

She also was a star for the University of Minnesota, helping the team win back-to-back national titles in 2004 and 2005, the latter of which she was recognized as the Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four.

After her playing days, Darwitz served as an assistant coach in two different stints at the U of M before moving to the PWHL back in September.

She’s also a member of the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame, “M” Club Hall of Fame, Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 2024 class will be inducted during a ceremony in May.

Minnesotans might also recognize Nummelin from his stint with the Minnesota Wild in the mid-2000s.