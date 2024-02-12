PWHL Minnesota adds Sophie Jaques in league’s first-ever trade

Minnesota and Boston teamed up on Sunday to complete the first trade in PWHL history.

Minnesota acquired defender Sophie Jaques in exchange for forward Susanna Tapani and defender Abby Cook.

Jaques was the 10th overall pick in the PWHL Draft after winning the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Award with Ohio State University. The 23-year-old is on a three-year contract.

To acquire her, Minnesota had to part with one of its leading scorers in Tapani, whom Minnesota selected in the fifth round of the draft and had signed to a two-year deal, and Cook. Tapani was fifth in scoring for Minnesota (2-3=5) and third in goals. Cook signed a one-year deal out of training camp and had recorded one goal so far this year.

Minnesota is back in action on Wednesday when Ottawa comes to town.

The league says the teams will have until before Wednesday’s games to make any subsequent moves to remain compliant with roster specifications, and with Minnesota down a player after the two-for-one swap, a signing is expected in the coming days.