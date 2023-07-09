Pukki makes Loons debut but Austin tops Minnesota United 4-1

Despite outshooting and out-possessing its opponents – scoring a lone goal by Homegrown defender Devin Padelford – Minnesota United was unable to stifle Austin FC, ultimately falling 4-1 to the Texas side on Saturday night at Allianz Field.

31’: Midfielder Hassani Dotson had Minnesota’s best chance of the first half with a headed shot that struck the far post, assisted by a pass from midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.

35’: Austin FC scored the first goal of the match when Diego Fagundez combined with Daniel Pereira for a give-and-go pass, sneaking through the MNUFC back line and past goalkeeper Clint Irwin for the 1-0 lead.

42’: In an attempt to stop the Austin attack, Loons defender Bakaye Dibassy conceded a foul in the penalty area and the away side was awarded the penalty kick. Sebastian Driussi took the attempt and converted for Austin’s second goal of the evening.

51’: Sebastian Driussi bagged his brace, finishing a floating cross over the top of the box from Ethan Finlay to extend Austin’s lead.

85’: Defender Devin Padelford put the Loons on the board with a late goal in the second half, redirecting a headed pass from Hassani Dotson through the legs of Brad Stuver and into the back of the net.

90’+5’: Emiliano Rigoni buried Austin’s fourth and final goal of the match with a run at the back post, putting away the cross from Sebastian Driussi.

NOTABLE STATS

1 – Newly acquired forward Teemu Pukki made his MNUFC and MLS debut tonight, coming on as a substitute in the 56th minute. Bakaye Dibassy notably made his first MNUFC and MLS start of the 2023 season after returning from injury. The French defenseman suffered a ruptured quadricep tendon in his right leg on August 27, 2022.



1 – Homegrown defender Devin Padelford scored his very first MNUFC and MLS goal on Saturday night.

50 – Midfielder Joseph Rosales made his 50th Minnesota United appearance across all competitions.