Prior Lake’s Abasiri and Horel commit to USC and St. Thomas

Many high school football players across the country committed to college football programs on Wednesday. Jide Abasiri and Aiden Horel of Prior Lake signed the dotted line, committing to USC and St. Thomas respectively.

Abasiri is considered by some recruiting websites to be a four star defensive lineman. Abasiri decommitted from Minnesota early last week before committing to USC.

Horel plays on the offensive line, and started three seasons at Prior Lake.