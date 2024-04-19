Prior Lake tops Edina in top 10 Girls High School Lacrosse matchup

No. 2 ranked Prior Lake (3-0) dominated no. 7 Edina (1-1) 16-8 on their home turf on Thursday night.

The Lakers never trailed during the game and were led by junior midfielder Abby Grove who had three goals on the night. Edina’s Lyric Busby also tallied three goals in the loss.

***Click the video box for extended highlights from the game***

Prior Lake will now travel to take on Shakopee this Saturday, and Edina will look to bounce back at home next Tuesday in a matchup with Centennial.