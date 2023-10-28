Prior Lake beats Mounds View in opening round of Class 6A

Prior Lake took the lead with 2:41 remaining and held on for a 17-15 road playoff win at Mounds View Friday night, The Lakers first road playoff win since 2000.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Prior Lake senior quarterback Caden Wick connected with junior running back Levi Eiter on a 13 yard swing pass for a touchdown to take a two point lead late in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Prior Lake advances to play Centennial next Friday night.

Other Class 6A Scores:

First Round

Centennial 61, Burnsville 6

Eagan 45, White Bear Lake 27

Eden Prairie 41, Osseo 12

Edina 42, Farmington 0

Forest Lake 31, Wayzata 7

Maple Grove 53, Park of Cottage Grove 21

Minnetonka 37, Eastview 6

Shakopee 34, Champlin Park 12

Stillwater 56, Hopkins 6

Woodbury 42, Buffalo 0

Lakeville South 56, Roseville 0

East Ridge 35, Anoka 28

Rochester Mayo 28, St. Michael-Albertville 21

Rosemount 51, Blaine 7

Lakeville North 28, Coon Rapids 12

Eagan 45, White Bear Lake 27