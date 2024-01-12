Preview: Timberwolves host Portland Friday night

The Timberwolves will host conference opponent Portland. Friday’s matchup is the first this season between the teams. Minnesota is 4-1 against the Northwest Division, and Portland is 1-5 against division opponents.

Portland Trail Blazers (10-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-11, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. CT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -14; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference action.

The Timberwolves are 4-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Timberwolves with 12.0 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 1-5 against the rest of the division. Portland gives up 116.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Timberwolves score 113.1 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Timberwolves give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 15.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Grant is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Rudy Gobert: day to day (hip).

Trail Blazers: Moses Brown: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (rest), Jabari Walker: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (knee), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

(The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.)