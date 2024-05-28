Practice report, May 28: Lynx set sights on defending WNBA Champion Aces

On the eve of the sixth game of the season, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, guard Kayla McBride, and forward Alanna Smith spoke with KSTP Sports.

They touched on their plan in taking on the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces at Target Center on Wednesday.

The trio also tackled these topics: The team’s overall increased three-point production, how the team is adjusting without Diamond Miller, and the special spark guard Courtney Williams has brought.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Reeve, McBride, and Smith***

The Lynx are off to a 4-1 start with the one loss in overtime at unbeaten Connecticut.