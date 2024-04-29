Plenty of new faces as Lynx open Training Camp

The Minnesota Lynx tipped off their 2024 Training Camp Sunday afternoon at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis.

Chery Reeve enters her 15th season as the Lynx head coach and as the club’s general manager, she brought in quite a few new faces for the 2024 season. Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith, and Natisha Hiedeman are three of the veterans that signed in the offseason to add depth to a team that went 19-21 last season and lost in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Diamond Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, had surgery to repair the meniscus in her left knee over the offseason but is working out with the team at the start of camp.

“This is the best I’ve felt since surgery,” Miller said on Sunday following practice.

The Lynx play their first preseason game Friday night against Chicago at Target Center.

