Penalty shootout launches Loons to Leagues Cup quarterfinals

After winning Tuesday’s game against Deportivo Toluca in a penalty shootout at Allianz Field, the Minnesota United are advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinal round.

Joseph Rosales and Bongokuhle Hlongwane both scored during Tuesday’s match, which ended with a score of 2 (4) – 2 (2).

Hassani Dotson was ejected from the game after getting his second yellow card, and left the Loons with 10 players for the rest of the game.

During the shootout, Emanuel Reynoso, Michael Boxall, Will Trapp and Sang Bin Jeong all scored for the Loons, while Tiago Volpi and Claudio Baeza scored for Toluca. Robert Morales missed, while Valber Huerta’s was saved.

Although the date and time haven’t been announced, the United will play Nashville at Geodis Park for their next match. That game will be shows on Apple TV.

