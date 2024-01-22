Cretin-Derham Hall bond: Paul Molitor looking forward to seeing if Twins legend Joe Mauer joins him in Hall of Fame

If Joe Mauer receives the call to the Hall on Tuesday late afternoon, he would be the fourth hall of famer from St. Paul, joining a group that includes his former Twins manager, Paul Molitor, pitcher Jack Morris, and OF Dave Winfield.

Molitor was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2004. He was the Twins’ manager 2015-2018. A seven-time All-Star, Molitor retired following the 1998 season, when he stole his 500th career base to become only the fifth player with at least 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases. He finished his career with a .306 batting average, 3,319 hits, 605 doubles, 1,782 runs scored and 504 steals.

Like Molitor, Mauer is trying to make it in his first year on the ballot. Both graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, furthering their bond.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Molitor on Monday, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Molitor***

Mauer was a six-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2009 AL MVP during 15 seasons with Minnesota. He is the only catcher to win three batting titles. He batted .306 with 143 homers and 906 RBIs with Minnesota from 2004-18.

Mauer will find out Tuesday at 5 p.m., if he’s made it.