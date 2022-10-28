Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has all love for Minnesota, his time with Timberwolves

Friday night is Patrick Beverley’s first time back in Minnesota. Now a member of the Lakers, KSTP Sports caught up with Beverley at Friday morning’s Los Angeles shoot-around.

The Wolves sent Beverley to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade, with the Jazz soon after trading him to Los Angeles.

In Beverley’s one season in Minnesota, he promised a playoff appearance pre-season and delivered on that. The Wolves rewarded Beverley during the season with a 1-year, $13 million extension.

Tip-off Friday night at Target Center for the Wolves-Lakers game is set for 7 p.m.