Park Center’s Chavis commits to Washington

In front of friends and family, Park Center guard Casmir “Cash” Chavis announced his commitment to the University of Washington Friday night.

“When I went out on a visit, they made it feel like home,” Chavis told KSTP’s Darren Wolfson. “The city’s beautiful out there so that’s why I picked it. The coaching staff made it feel like home.”

Chavis chose the Huskies over West Virginia, Georgia and Arizona State. He helped lead the Pirates the state title game last year and Park Center will be one of the top teams in Class 4A during his senior season.