Park Center continues their flawless season with 68-65 win over Totino-Grace

Top-ranked (Class 4A) Park Center toppled top-ranked (Class 3A) Totino-Grace on Thursday night in a close game.

Led by and Casmir Chavis, C.J. O’Hara, and J.J. Ware the Park Center Pirates maintained their undefeated record (19-0) over the defending Class 3A state champions.

Park Center’s next game is against on Wednesday at 7:00 pm against Champlin Park at Park Center High School.

