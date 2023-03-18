Park Center basketball returns to state to defend Class 4A title after section win over Osseo

The Park Center boys basketball team is returning to the Class 4A state tournament as reigning champions after a 62-52 win over Osseo in the Section 5AAAA championship Friday night.

Park Center had three players finish with double figure scoring, led by CJ O’Hara’s 22 points in the win.

Park Center heads to State with a 26-2 overall record.