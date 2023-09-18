Gophers coach Fleck reviews loss at North Carolina, looks ahead to Saturday at Northwestern

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters Monday morning to review Saturday’s loss at No. 20 North Carolina and to look ahead to Saturday night’s game at Northwestern.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s Monday Sept. 18 news conference***

The Gophers had gone 19-1 against nonconference foes under Fleck entering the game at Chapel Hill, and the defense had led this year’s effort by entering this game ranked in the top 10 nationally in total defense (223.5 yards) and scoring defense (8.0). That unit smothered UNC’s rushing game most of the day (105 yards allowed, 2.8 yards per carry). But the Gophers struggled to stop QB Drake Maye from pushing the ball downfield. He threw for 414 yards.

Darius Taylor ran for 138 yards and a touchdown shortly before halftime to lead Minnesota, but the Gophers generated little else beyond the dynamic running from the true freshman.

The Gophers are now 2-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten.

Kickoff Saturday at Northwestern is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report