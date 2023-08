nbsp;

The Gophers football team is over two weeks into fall camp, P.J. Fleck chatted with media Tuesday morning giving updates on the team with the season opener just over two weeks away.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Fleck and senior Tyler Nubin.***

The Gophers open their season against Nebraska on Thursday August 31 at Huntington Bank Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff.