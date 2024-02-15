Girls hockey: Orono returning to state tourney after section final win over Mound Westonka / SWC

Orono battled Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian in the girls hockey Class 1A Section 5 championship game Wednesday night in St. Louis Park.

Orono has its top-nine scorers back from last year’s state runner-up team, and that depth was on display. The Spartans are going back to the state tournament after a 5-1 win.

Former Orono and current Mound Westonka/SWC head coach Larry Olimb was unable to topple his former team.