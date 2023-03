The Orono Spartans are back in the Boys State Hockey Tournament for the 10th time after beating Delano 4-1 Friday night in the Section 2A championship game in St. Louis Park.

Avery Anderson scored twice with Brody Finnegan and Joey Greenagel each adding a goal for Orono.

Delano’s lone goal was by Aaron Lewis in the third period.

Orono’s last trip to the state tourney was in 2018 when they won the Class 1A title.