Olivia Olson scored 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Benilde-St. Margaret’s beat Alexandria 70-51 in the Class 3A semifinals of the Girls State Basketball Tournament Thursday at Williams Arena.

MaCee Linow led Alexandria with 15 points.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face Stewartville in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on 45TV.