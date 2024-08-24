Okert designated for release or assignment, Twins select contract of Scott Blewett

The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday that a contract was selected for Scott Blewett from Triple-A St. Paul.

Blewett, a right-handed pitcher, will be making his second stint with the Twins this season after appearing in one game earlier this month on August 12.

There, against the Kansas City Royals, Blewett pitched for one scoreless inning with one strikeout.

He has appeared in 38 games for the Saints this season, going 5-2 with a 3.79 ERA, one save, 17 walks and 54 strikeouts. To make room for Blewett, the Twins have designated left-handed pitcher Steven Okert for release or assignment. Okert made 44 appearances with one start for the Twins this season, going 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA, one save, seven holds, 16 walks and 33 strikeouts.