O’Connell, Hicks, Smith discuss second week of Vikings OTAs

Veterans Harrison Smith and Jordan Hicks were among the new arrivals for the second week of the Vikings’ Organized Team Activities at the TCO Center in Eagan.

The Vikings wrap up the second wave of OTAs this week.

They’ll reconvene for the first mandatory event of their offseason when Minicamp arrives in two weeks.

O’Connell announced Wednesday the Vikings will hold joint practices at training camp with both Arizona and Tennessee ahead of the respective preseason games against each team.

Jordan Hicks, Harrison Smith, and Byron Murphy speak at OTA's on Tuesday afternoon